Body found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :A body of man was found in a deserted place, in the limits of D-Type Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Monday that some passersby spotted the corpse of a 30-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Zara Pir Darbar on Sammundri Road and informed the Rescue-1122.

A rescue team reached the spot and took the body into custody, and later handed it over to police concerned.

Apparently, the man was an addict who might expired due to overdose of drugs.

The identification of the deceased has yet to be established.