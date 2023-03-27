UrduPoint.com

Body Found

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Body found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :A body of man was found in a deserted place, in the limits of D-Type Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Monday that some passersby spotted the corpse of a 30-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Zara Pir Darbar on Sammundri Road and informed the Rescue-1122.

A rescue team reached the spot and took the body into custody, and later handed it over to police concerned.

Apparently, the man was an addict who might expired due to overdose of drugs.

The identification of the deceased has yet to be established.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Road Man

Recent Stories

Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear before c ..

Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear before court in seven cases

49 minutes ago
 PTI Chief doesn't want elections but selection aga ..

PTI Chief doesn't want elections but selection again: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

4 hours ago
 England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxe ..

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifiers

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.