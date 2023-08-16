Open Menu

Body Found

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 01:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :A body of a man was found near General Bus Stand (GBS) Faisalabad in the area of Civil Lines police station, here on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said that some passersby spotted human corpse lying near main gate of GBS and informed police concerned.

The police took the corpse into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem.

The deceased was identified as Riaz Sadiq(45).

Police said that his family alleged that he was rounded up by a team of Kabeerwala police and after severe torture they threw the victim near main gate of GBS which caused his death.

Civil Lines police registered a case while further investigation was underway.

