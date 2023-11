(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The body of a man was found from an abandoned house in the

area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that some residents of New Sabzi Mandi area

informed police about the body in the house.

Police recovered the body of a 70-year-old man who had died under mysterious

circumstances.