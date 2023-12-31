Body found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) A body of a youth was found from the main bazaar of a village in Lundianwala police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby found the body of a youth lying in the main bazaar of Chak No.630-GB and informed them.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.

The youth was identified as Sajid Kharal while an investigation is ongoing, he added.