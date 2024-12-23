Body found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A body of a flour mill manager was found from a boys hostel here on Monday.

According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Ghulam Murtaza s/o Nazar, a resident of Thal, tehsil Mankera, district Bhakkar. He lived at a boys hostel at Diglespura. Police have taken the body into custody and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, police have arrested an alleged accused involved in killing a transgender.

According to police, accused Naeem called transgender Abdul Rehman alias Pari, a resident of Mohala Shamspura at his home at Chak No 421-GB in Tandlianwala Saddar police limits and offered poisonous liquor which killed him.

The police arrested the accused within an hour of the incident.