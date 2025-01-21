Body found

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A body was found near near the Tablighi Markaz in the jurisdiction of city police station Layyah,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson,the deceased was identified as Shoaib Laghari(34).

Station House Officer (SHO) city police,inspector Muhammad Idrees said that the man may have been murdered by an unknown suspect.

Police concerned and rescue 1122 teams shifted the body to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital for legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.