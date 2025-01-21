Body Found
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A body was found near near the Tablighi Markaz in the jurisdiction of city police station Layyah,here on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson,the deceased was identified as Shoaib Laghari(34).
Station House Officer (SHO) city police,inspector Muhammad Idrees said that the man may have been murdered by an unknown suspect.
Police concerned and rescue 1122 teams shifted the body to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital for legal formalities.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative
Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024
TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland
ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..
27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island
Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%
ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025
UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair
Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor GB lauds Govt-Opposition talks as step towards regional progress4 minutes ago
-
Body found4 minutes ago
-
Bright prospects for winter tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan: CS Abrar Ahmed14 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaws, recover hashish, illegal weapon14 minutes ago
-
Lone congratulates Donald Trump on becoming 47th President of US14 minutes ago
-
Over 7,200 Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia since 2019, Senate told24 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 20 kg drugs in 3 operations34 minutes ago
-
Traders delegation calls on AC for removing encroachments in town34 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader facilitates Marriyum Aurangzeb for assuming additional charge44 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in dumper-bike collision44 minutes ago
-
PSX Director Ahmed Chinoy reveals rising popularity of 'Digital Currencies'1 hour ago
-
DPM Dar congratulates Marco Rubio on confirmation as US Secretary of State1 hour ago