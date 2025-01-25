Body found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The body of an unidentified man was found near Six Trapai near Vehari Road on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, a call was received at the control room regarding the presence of a body.

A Rescue team found the body of an unidentified man buried in a pit. After completing initial legal formalities, Rescue teams shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital.

Local police have launched an investigation to ascertain the identity of the deceased.