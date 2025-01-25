Open Menu

Body Found

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Body found

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The body of an unidentified man was found near Six Trapai near Vehari Road on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, a call was received at the control room regarding the presence of a body.

A Rescue team found the body of an unidentified man buried in a pit. After completing initial legal formalities, Rescue teams shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital.

Local police have launched an investigation to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

Recent Stories

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

22 minutes ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

38 minutes ago
 Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Su ..

Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday

53 minutes ago
 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

1 hour ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

1 hour ago
 ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects ..

ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE

2 hours ago
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought ..

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control

2 hours ago
 PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

2 hours ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival

2 hours ago
 Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

2 hours ago
 Qatar reiterates its support for international eff ..

Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan