Body Found
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 08:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The body of an unidentified man was found near Six Trapai near Vehari Road on Saturday.
According to Rescue-1122, a call was received at the control room regarding the presence of a body.
A Rescue team found the body of an unidentified man buried in a pit. After completing initial legal formalities, Rescue teams shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital.
Local police have launched an investigation to ascertain the identity of the deceased.
