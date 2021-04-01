UrduPoint.com
Body Found 40-year-old Man In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:55 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The body,yet to be identified,40-year-old man was found from a deserted place in the area of Civil Line police station.

Police said on Thursday that some passersby spotted a body at rear side of Allied hospital and informed the police.

The team took the body into custody and dispatched to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation for identification and search of his family was underway.

