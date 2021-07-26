UrduPoint.com
Body Found Floating In Canal

Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Body found floating in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) ::A body of youth was found floating in a canal near here Monday.

Rescue-1122 said that some passerby spotted the body in Rakh branch canal near Abdullah Pull, in the limits of D-Type colony police station and informed the rescue office.

The rescue team reached the spot and fished out the body and later, handed it over to the police concerned.

The identity of the victim has yet to be established.

Separately, Muhammad Saleem (27) of Zeeshan Town, in the precincts of Mansoorabad police station ended his life by stabbinghimself with a sharp edged weapon.

Police have shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy.

