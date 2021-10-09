UrduPoint.com

Body Found Floating In Canal

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:35 PM

Body found floating in canal

Police have recovered a body floating from the Sohni canal in Beat Mir Hazar area, Tehsil Jatoi early morning Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have recovered a body floating from the Sohni canal in Beat Mir Hazar area, Tehsil Jatoi early morning Saturday.

Police and rescue team reached forthwith on the spot after taking information from local person of the area.

Rescuers shifted the body to THQ Hospital Jatoi. Beat Mir Hazar Police Station registered the case and started investigation.

Initially, no body had come up to claim the body which was shifted to mortuary ofthe hospital, it was said.

More Stories From Pakistan

