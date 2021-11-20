UrduPoint.com

Body Found Floating In Canal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

Body found floating in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :A corpse was found floating in a canal near Roshanwali Jhall, in the limits of Dijkot police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said on Saturday that some passersby spotted the body of a 70-year-old man floating in Rakh Branch Canal near Roshanwali Jhall, and informed the rescuers.

The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the corpse and handed over to area police.

Police were investigating.

