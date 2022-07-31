Body found floating in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :A body of young man was found floating in Gogera Branch Canal, in the area of Buchiana police station.

Police said on Sunday that some passersby spotted the corpse floating on the surface of water in Gogera Branch Canal and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and fished out the body which was later identified as Muhammad Irfan.

During initial investigation, it came into light that the ill-fated man was a patient of epilepsy and hemight fell into canal after suffering a fit.

The body was handed over to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.