Body found floating in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The body of a young man was found from Gogera Branch Canal in Jaranwala Sadr police limits.

A police spokesperson said on Saturday that some passersby spotted corpse of a 30-year-old man floating on surface of canal water and informed the area police.

The police fished out the body with the help of rescue team and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was under way, said police.