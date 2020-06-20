Body found flouting in canal in Kasur

A body of 45-year-old man was found flouting in a canal near here on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) -:A body of 45-year-old man was found flouting in a canal near here on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 said that some passersby spotted the body (age 45 years) in the canal near Baqir village, Ghanda Singhwala area and informed the emergency service.

The Rescue-1122 fished out the body and shifted it to hospital for postmortem.

The body has yet to be identified.

Investigation was underway.