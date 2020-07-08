Body found found near canal Raja Jang

A body of yet to be identified man was found near canal Raja Jang here late last night

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A body of yet to be identified man was found near canal Raja Jang here late last night.

Police said on Wednesday that the team recovered a body of unidentified man,between the age 40-45,near Raja Jang canal with marks of severe torture.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.