Body Found Found Near Canal Raja Jang

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:21 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A body of yet to be identified man was found near canal Raja Jang here late last night.

Police said on Wednesday that the team recovered a body of unidentified man,between the age 40-45,near Raja Jang canal with marks of severe torture.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

