Body found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The body of a youth was found from Rakh Branch Canal in Madina Town police limits on Thursday.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said some passersby witnessed the body in the Rakh Branch Canal which was closed for annual desilting near Rafman Mills on Sammundri Road andinformed the Rescue 1122 and the police.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem.