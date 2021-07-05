Body found from canal

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :A body of a man was found from a canal near Korianwala bridge here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, some passersby spotted a body floating in the Rakh branch canal near Korianwala bridge in D-type area on Samundri road and informed the Rescue office.

The Rescue divers reached the spot and fished out the body. The identification of the body was yet to be ascertained.

Rescue-1122 team handed over the custody of body to D-Type colony police.