Body found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The body of a man was found from Gogera branch canal in the area of Sadar Samundri police.

According to Rescue-1122, some passersby spotted a body floating on surface of water near Saloni Jhal Pull and informed the rescuers. A team fished out the body and handed it over to the area police which started investigation for his identification and search for his family.