Body found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The body of a man was found from Gogera branch canal in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

A spokesman said on Thursday that some passersby spotted the body of a 40-year-old man floating in canal and informed the Rescue-1122.

The rescue divers fished out the body and handed it over to the area police, which started investigation for his identification after dispatching it to the mortuary for postmortem.