Body Found From Canal
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The body of a girl was found from a canal in Kurr police limits on Wednesday.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said some passersby informed the police about the body of
a 17-year-old girl floating on water in Gugera Branch Canal near Piranwala Bridge.
The Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the police which started
investigation, he added.
