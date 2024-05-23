Body Found From Canal
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The body of a girl was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Roshanwala
police station.
According to a police spokesman, passersby informed the police about the corpse
of a girl floating on water in Rakh Branch Canal near Chak No.233-RB.
The police fished out the body and shifted it to a mortuary for postmortem.
Recent Stories
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest two robbers with five snatched motorcycles6 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for city6 minutes ago
-
DC directs health officers to provide maximum facilities to patients15 minutes ago
-
Man robbed Rs 3.1 million in cash, gold15 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI, UMT celebrate anniversary of Pakistan China diplomatic relations15 minutes ago
-
PEB Intermediate exam starts; 125,466 students to attempt papers15 minutes ago
-
Music competition held16 minutes ago
-
Robbers looted pharmacy in daylight25 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather likely to persist in BWP25 minutes ago
-
Tank’s Rescue 1122 launches awareness drive to avoid heatstroke25 minutes ago
-
PM lands in Abu Dhabi on "short but important" visit25 minutes ago
-
Another 92 meters disconnected on gas theft, Rs 2 mln fine imposed26 minutes ago