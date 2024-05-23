Body found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The body of a girl was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Roshanwala

police station.

According to a police spokesman, passersby informed the police about the corpse

of a girl floating on water in Rakh Branch Canal near Chak No.233-RB.

The police fished out the body and shifted it to a mortuary for postmortem.