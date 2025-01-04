Body found from canal

The body of an old man was found from a canal in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The body of an old man was found from a canal in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that some passersby witnessed the body

of a 65-year-old man in Rakh Branch Canal near Chak No 280-RB and informed

the police.

The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem, he added.