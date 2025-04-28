Open Menu

Body Found From Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Body found from canal

The body of a youth was found from a canal in Sahianwala police limits on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The body of a youth was found from a canal in Sahianwala police limits on Monday.

A police spokesman said passersby informed the police about the body floating on

water and policemen fished out it which was identified as Muhammad Riaz

of Pindi Bhattian who had been missing from his house for

the last four days.

The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem and started

investigations, he added.

