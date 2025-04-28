Body Found From Canal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The body of a youth was found from a canal in Sahianwala police limits on Monday.
A police spokesman said passersby informed the police about the body floating on
water and policemen fished out it which was identified as Muhammad Riaz
of Pindi Bhattian who had been missing from his house for
the last four days.
The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem and started
investigations, he added.
