Body Found From Canal
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 06:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Rescuers retrieved a body of an unidentified man from 186 Murad Bridge, Hasilpur.
Rescue 1122 said that they received information that a body was found in the canal. Rescuers along with machinery rushed to the scene and retrieved the body from the canal water.
The body was handed over to local police who shifted it to hospital morgue. The identity of the body is yet to be ascertained.
