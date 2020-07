(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The body of a boy was found in Gogeera branch canal near tehsil Jarranwala on Monday.

According to the Rescue 1122, locals informed the rescue about the body and teams fished out it from the canal.

The deceased was identified as Arasala of ChakNo 57-GB, Jarranwala.

The body was handed over to the police.