Body found from canal in Faisalabad

Body of a youth was found from Gogera Branch Canal in the area of Gojra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Body of a youth was found from Gogera Branch Canal in the area of Gojra police station.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that some passersby witnessed a human corpse floating on surface of water in Gogera Branch Canal and informed the area police.

The police rushed to the spot and fished out the body which was later on identified as Qamar Abbas (20) resident of Chak No.180-GB.

The youth was went missing from Adda Moongi Bungalow one day ago.

The police dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway, spokesman added.