UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Found From Canal In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:22 PM

Body found from canal in Faisalabad

Body of a youth was found from Gogera Branch Canal in the area of Gojra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Body of a youth was found from Gogera Branch Canal in the area of Gojra police station.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that some passersby witnessed a human corpse floating on surface of water in Gogera Branch Canal and informed the area police.

The police rushed to the spot and fished out the body which was later on identified as Qamar Abbas (20) resident of Chak No.180-GB.

The youth was went missing from Adda Moongi Bungalow one day ago.

The police dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Water Police Station Gojra From

Recent Stories

Govt new vaccination initiative lauded: Mian Zahid ..

25 minutes ago

Club registration with 22 per cent rise concludes

30 minutes ago

License branch to be inaugurated in Chak Jhumra

1 minute ago

Boeing Asks 16 Customers to Halt 737 MAX Flights t ..

1 minute ago

Three more succumbed to Covid-19 at Ayub Teaching ..

2 minutes ago

Jail reforms need of hour: Commissioner

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.