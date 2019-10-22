UrduPoint.com
Body Found From Canal In Khanewal

Tue 22nd October 2019 | 02:12 PM

A body of unidentified woman was recovered from a canal located near 119/10-R, rescuers said Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : A body of unidentified woman was recovered from a canal located near 119/10-R, rescuers said Tuesday.

Police Thana Thatha Sadiqabad took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile,a Mehran car no. KW-450, model 2015, was stolen from Peoples colony Y-block on October 18.Police Thana City booked case no. 536/19 on report of owner Muhammad Tahir on Tuesday.

