Body Found From CRBC Canal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:23 PM
A body of man was found from Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) near Pusha-bridge here Wednesday
A body of man was found from Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) near Pusha-bridge here Wednesday.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, the emergency service received information that some passersby witnessed corpse of a man floating on the surface of water in CRBC near Pusha-bridge.
The divers of Rescue 1122 fished out the body and shifted it to the hospital.
The body was identified as of 55-year-old Gulam Farid son of Muhammad Gul, a resident of Indus Colony, Dera Ismail Khan.
