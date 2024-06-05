Open Menu

Body Found From CRBC Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:23 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A body of man was found from Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) near Pusha-bridge here Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, the emergency service received information that some passersby witnessed corpse of a man floating on the surface of water in CRBC near Pusha-bridge.

The divers of Rescue 1122 fished out the body and shifted it to the hospital.

The body was identified as of 55-year-old Gulam Farid son of Muhammad Gul, a resident of Indus Colony, Dera Ismail Khan.

