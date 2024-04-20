Open Menu

Body Found From Drain

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Body found from drain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A body of a young man was found from a sewerage drain in the area of Dijkot police station.

According to a spokesman for Rescue 1122, some passersby saw a human body floating in a sewerage drain near Tandlianwala Road and informed them.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body of a 50-year-old unidentified man.

Police took the body into custody and started an investigation for its identification, he added.

