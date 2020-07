SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :A body of an unidentified man was found from a local seasonal nullah near Noorpur Siphon, here on Sunday.

Police said that some unknown accused allegedly tortured the victim to death and threw the body in the nullah.

Police shifted the body to the Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

Police were investigating the matter.