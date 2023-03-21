Body found from park

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The body of a man was found from a public park in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that people informed the officials regarding the body of 74-year-old man in Kaleem Shaheed Park.

A rescue team reached the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary.

The ill-fated man was identified Sardar Muhammad of Chak No 279-RB, he added.