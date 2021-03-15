Body Found From Sewerage Drain
Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:58 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :A body of 35- year-old man was found from sewerage drain from Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.
Police spokesman said on Monday that some passersby spotted a body,yet to be identified,floating in sewerage drain near Shahbaz Sharif Park and informed Rescue-1122 and area police.
Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed over to police.
The deceased was shifted to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for his identification and search of his family,said police.