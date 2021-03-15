UrduPoint.com
Body Found From Sewerage Drain

15th March 2021

Body found from sewerage drain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :A body of 35- year-old man was found from sewerage drain from Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that some passersby spotted a body,yet to be identified,floating in sewerage drain near Shahbaz Sharif Park and informed Rescue-1122 and area police.

Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed over to police.

The deceased was shifted to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for his identification and search of his family,said police.

