Body Found From Well
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 07:48 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) An unidentified body was found from a well in the limits of Millat town police on Tuesday.
A rescue team reached the site and fished out the body.
Locals found the body of a youth in a well at Chak No 117 Dhanola and informed the Rescue-1122 office.
The body was removed to hospital for autopsy. Police have collected forensic evidence from the site and started investigations.