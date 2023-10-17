Body found from well

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) An unidentified body was found from a well in the limits of Millat town police on Tuesday.

A rescue team reached the site and fished out the body.

Locals found the body of a youth in a well at Chak No 117 Dhanola and informed the Rescue-1122 office.

The body was removed to hospital for autopsy. Police have collected forensic evidence from the site and started investigations.