Body found hanging by tree

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The body of a young boy was found hanging from a bamboo tree in the jurisdiction of Saddar Pattoki police station, Kasur.

A police spokesperson said on Sunday, locals informed the police that the body of Naeem Javed, 22, a resident of Dholan Chak 7, a village near Pattoki, was found hanging from a bamboo tree.

Police reached the spot and took the body into custody and shifted it to THQ Hospital, Pattoki.