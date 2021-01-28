Body found hanging from tree

A body,yet to be identified man, was found hanging from a tree here near village Patwanwala

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A body,yet to be identified man, was found hanging from a tree here near village Patwanwala.

According to Saddar police on Thursday that passsers-by spotted a body and informed police that 40-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near village Patwan wala.

Police reached the spot,took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

The reason could not be ascertained yet,said police.

While further investigation was underway.