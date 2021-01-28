UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Found Hanging From Tree

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:48 PM

Body found hanging from tree

A body,yet to be identified man, was found hanging from a tree here near village Patwanwala

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A body,yet to be identified man, was found hanging from a tree here near village Patwanwala.

According to Saddar police on Thursday that passsers-by spotted a body and informed police that 40-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near village Patwan wala.

Police reached the spot,took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

The reason could not be ascertained yet,said police.

While further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Man Saddar From

Recent Stories

Brick kiln sealed in sargodha

2 minutes ago

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global g ..

2 minutes ago

Australia's state of Queensland to reopen borders ..

2 minutes ago

WHO experts leave Wuhan quarantine to start virus ..

2 minutes ago

South Africa is at 37 at lunch on third day of fir ..

14 minutes ago

South Africa Advises Citizens Against Wrapping Cof ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.