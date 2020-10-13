Body found in canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :A body of a middle aged man was found from a canal in the limits of Husri Police station here on Tuesday.

According to Police, the body of 50 year old man identified as Ramo Kolhi s/o Dachi Kolhi was found from a canal and was shifted to civil hospital Hyderabad for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.