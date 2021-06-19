UrduPoint.com
Body Found In Canal

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :A decomposed body of human was found floating in a canal, in the limits of Mustafabad police station here on Saturday.

According to police, some passersby spotted the body in Bhoja small canal and informed the Mustafaabad police.

The age of corpse, who has yet to be identified, was around 30 years old.

On information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ Hospital Kasur for postmortem.

Investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

