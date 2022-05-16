Body found in canal

The body of a sexagenarian was found in Jhang Branch Canal, in the limits of Sandal Bar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The body of a sexagenarian was found in Jhang Branch Canal, in the limits of Sandal Bar police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Monday that some passersby spotted the corpse floating in canal near Aminpur Bungalow on Narwala Road and informed the department.

The divers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body and later handed it over to the area police.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.