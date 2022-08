SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :A body of youth was found floating in a canal near Mianwali Bangla on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a passerby spotted the body of 25-year-old youth floating in canal near Mianwali Bangala, Gujranwala Road, tehsil Daska Pasrurand informed the emergency service.

The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the police concerned.