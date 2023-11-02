Body found in canal

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) An unidentified body was found floating on the head Naubahar canal here on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call about the body floating into water near Thokar Wali head Naubahar canal.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot fished out the body and shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

Police started an investigation into the incident.