Body found in Chichawatani canal

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The body of a 30-year-old man was discovered in a canal near Chichawatani, on Thursday.

Police identified the victim as Nadeem, 53, from Bara El.

According to the police, the body showed signs of torture including marks on the face and body.

After a post-mortem examination at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, the body was released to the family for burial.

The police stated that the post-mortem report will provide more information about the cause of death.

