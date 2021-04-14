UrduPoint.com
Body Found In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:33 PM

A body of a 40-year-old,yet to be identified,man was found from Jhang road in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

Police said here on Wednesday that some passersby spotted body in front of fun dunya at Jhang road and informed the area police.The team reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation for his identification and search of his family was underway.

