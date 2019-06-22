Body found in Faisalabad `

A body of a man was found from a Rajbah (distributor) in a the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : A body of a man was found from a Rajbah (distributor) in a the area of Dijkot police station.

Police said Saturday that some passersby spotted a human body floating on the surface of water in Rajbah near Chak No.

243-RB Jhok Kharlan and informed the police.

The team reached the spot and fished out the corpse of a 38-year-old man and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation for tracing out his family was under way.