Body Found In Faisalabad `
Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 04:27 PM
A body of a man was found from a Rajbah (distributor) in a the area of Dijkot police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : A body of a man was found from a Rajbah (distributor) in a the area of Dijkot police station.
Police said Saturday that some passersby spotted a human body floating on the surface of water in Rajbah near Chak No.
243-RB Jhok Kharlan and informed the police.
The team reached the spot and fished out the corpse of a 38-year-old man and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.
Further investigation for tracing out his family was under way.