Body found in fields in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was found dead in fields, in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Thursday that some passersby spotted the corpse of 35-year-old man lying at a deserted place in the fields near AddaKabeer Kot on Syedwala Road and informed the Rescue team.

The body has been handed over to the area police which started investigation.