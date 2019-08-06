UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Found In Fields In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:28 PM

Body found in fields in Faisalabad

Body of a youth was found hanging from a tree in the area of Balochni police on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Body of a youth was found hanging from a tree in the area of Balochni police on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that some passersby witnessed a corpse hanging from a tree outside Chak No.

70-RB Gujjar Singh Wala early in the morning and informed area police.

The police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody which was later identified as Umar Saleem (26) son of Muhammad Saleem of Zahid Jee Mill Adda Hohal.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Infinix S4 Beats The Competition By A Mile - Offer ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

15 minutes ago

Guinea-Bissau PM, ADFD Director-General discuss co ..

15 minutes ago

UAE Federation Library&#039;s digital content laun ..

30 minutes ago

Action against illegal cattle markets

6 minutes ago

Russian Communist Party to Rally in Support of Fai ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.