Body found in fields in Faisalabad

Body of a youth was found hanging from a tree in the area of Balochni police on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Body of a youth was found hanging from a tree in the area of Balochni police on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that some passersby witnessed a corpse hanging from a tree outside Chak No.

70-RB Gujjar Singh Wala early in the morning and informed area police.

The police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody which was later identified as Umar Saleem (26) son of Muhammad Saleem of Zahid Jee Mill Adda Hohal.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was under way.