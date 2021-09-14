Body found in Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Police found the body of a man near Hasilpur railway station who died after consuming large quantities of drugs.

Police sources said that the Hasilpur police received a report of the body of a man near the railway station premises.

The police shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem.

According to the medical report, the man died due to an overdose of drugs as he was addicted to drugs.

The dead were identified as Nisar, a resident of the Dahranwala area. The body was later handed over to heirs.