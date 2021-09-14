UrduPoint.com

Body Found In Hasilpur

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:40 AM

Body found in Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Police found the body of a man near Hasilpur railway station who died after consuming large quantities of drugs.

Police sources said that the Hasilpur police received a report of the body of a man near the railway station premises.

The police shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem.

According to the medical report, the man died due to an overdose of drugs as he was addicted to drugs.

The dead were identified as Nisar, a resident of the Dahranwala area. The body was later handed over to heirs.

Related Topics

Dead Police Drugs Died Man Hasilpur

Recent Stories

Infinix latest laptop INBook X1 Series, now availa ..

Infinix latest laptop INBook X1 Series, now available nationwide

13 minutes ago
 Nawab Jahangir appeals PM to become envoy of Junag ..

Nawab Jahangir appeals PM to become envoy of Junagarh

17 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Health Minist ..

Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Health Ministers&#039; Meeting

26 minutes ago
 Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Unit 2 successfully c ..

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Unit 2 successfully connects to UAE’s transmissio ..

26 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 225.16 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 225.16 million

41 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s local workforce is its gre ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s local workforce is its greatest asset

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.