Body found in Hub Nadi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Levies Force found a body of man at Hub Nadi area of Lasbela district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, receiving information about the presence of the body, the team of Levies force reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped at Hub Nadi after killing him.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital's morgue for identification.

Levies Force has registered a case.