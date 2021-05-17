Body found in kasur

A body,yet to be identified man,was recovered from Pattoki area on Monday, Police said some passersby spotted the body near Baldia chowk and informed concerned police.The team reached the spot and recovered a body of 30-year-old,drug addict man

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A body,yet to be identified man,was recovered from Pattoki area on Monday, Police said some passersby spotted the body near Baldia chowk and informed concerned police.The team reached the spot and recovered a body of 30-year-old,drug addict man.

Police took the body into custody and dispatched to THQ hospital Pattoki.

Further investigation for his identification was under way.