UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Found In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 02:42 PM

Body found in kasur

A body,yet to be identified man,was recovered from Pattoki area on Monday, Police said some passersby spotted the body near Baldia chowk and informed concerned police.The team reached the spot and recovered a body of 30-year-old,drug addict man

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A body,yet to be identified man,was recovered from Pattoki area on Monday, Police said some passersby spotted the body near Baldia chowk and informed concerned police.The team reached the spot and recovered a body of 30-year-old,drug addict man.

Police took the body into custody and dispatched to THQ hospital Pattoki.

Further investigation for his identification was under way.

Related Topics

Police Man Pattoki Baldia From

Recent Stories

Musk Denies Tesla Sold Bitcoins as Cryptocurrency ..

7 seconds ago

People must follow SoPs during anti polio campaig ..

9 seconds ago

Over 80 migrants swim to Spain's Ceuta enclave

10 seconds ago

Towels exports increase record 16.84 per cent

13 seconds ago

Erdogan urges pope to help end Israel's 'massacre' ..

3 minutes ago

Everton have to stop being generous hosts, says An ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.