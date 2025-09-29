Body Found In Lahore
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 08:21 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A man's body was found from floodwater in the Hanjarwal area near Multan Road on Monday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, emergency response vehicles and the water rescue team were dispatched to the scene shortly after receiving the alert.
The body, yet to be identified and approximately 30 years of age, was fished out from the floodwater after a search operation. The remains have been handed over to the local police for legal formalities and identification.
Further investigation is underway, Rescue 1122 added.
