Open Menu

Body Found In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Body found in Lahore

A man's body was found from floodwater in the Hanjarwal area near Multan Road on Monday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A man's body was found from floodwater in the Hanjarwal area near Multan Road on Monday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, emergency response vehicles and the water rescue team were dispatched to the scene shortly after receiving the alert.

The body, yet to be identified and approximately 30 years of age, was fished out from the floodwater after a search operation. The remains have been handed over to the local police for legal formalities and identification.

Further investigation is underway, Rescue 1122 added.

Recent Stories

Body found in Lahore

Body found in Lahore

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic ..

Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic investment partnerships with ..

37 minutes ago
 Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill 2025 approved, ..

Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill 2025 approved, stricter penalties fines for i ..

1 minute ago
 Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq ..

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announces six-member panel of ..

1 minute ago
 CTO directs strict action against underage drivers

CTO directs strict action against underage drivers

1 minute ago
 Inter-university mega sports tournament from Oct 0 ..

Inter-university mega sports tournament from Oct 01: Meena Majeed

1 minute ago
Ombudsman South Punjab coordinator to hold open co ..

Ombudsman South Punjab coordinator to hold open court in Shujabad

12 minutes ago
 IHC directs ICT admin to consult Naanbai Associati ..

IHC directs ICT admin to consult Naanbai Association for fixing roti, naan price

12 minutes ago
 Traders offer foods to flood victims on daily basi ..

Traders offer foods to flood victims on daily basis

12 minutes ago
 Modern IT courses for Attock youth: Chairman Punja ..

Modern IT courses for Attock youth: Chairman Punjab HEC

12 minutes ago
 Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather

Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather

12 minutes ago
 Comprehensive School thrash Beaconhouse by 128 run ..

Comprehensive School thrash Beaconhouse by 128 runs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan