FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::Body oa a young man was found at a public park, in the limits of Batala Colony police station.

Police said on Sunday that some passers-by spotted the body which has yet to be identified, in Pahari Ground and informed the police.

The police took the body in its custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.

Investigation was underway.